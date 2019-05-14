Gullo, Joseph A., - 56, of Mays Landing, passed away passed away on May 12, 2019. Joe was a lifelong area resident. He was the owner and operator of Gullo's hair salons of Mays Landing, Egg Harbor City, Barnegat and Manahawkin. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Debbie, his three children, Michael, Alyssa (Shawn Wethman), and Alec, grandchildren Rylee and Shawn Wethman and Jaxon Gullo, and siblings Philip, Arlene Calletta, and Gaye Gullo-Mattingly. Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate Joe's life on Thursday, May 16th, from 4 to 6 PM, where reflections will be shared at 6 PM. Info and condolences to: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
