Gumby, Robert Quillen "Bobby", - passed on April 8, 2019, in Chapel Hill NC. Born in Berlin, MD February 7, 1946. Bobby was raised in Dorothy NJ was educated in the New Jersey school system. He loved life his laugh could make a stranger laugh his laughter was contagious. He predeceased his parents Theodore and Virginia Quillen. He is survived by wife Helen seven grandchildren a sister Gwen Stukes of Mizpah NJ and a host of nieces and nephews and family and friends. He will truly be missed. Rest in peace.
