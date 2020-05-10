Gunnison, Stanley Hugh, - 65, of Northfield, passed away at home unexpectedly on May 8th, 2020. Born January 31st, 1955 in New London, CT, Stan grew up in Canton, NY graduating from Canton High School and St. Lawrence University. Stan worked for Century Geophysical Corp out of the Kennedy, TX office. After meeting his wife Terry, he moved to New Jersey to begin his career in insurance with CJ Adams Company, serving the community for over 39 years. He enjoyed scuba diving, golf, fishing, and boating and his favorite place to be was on Slim Island in the Thousand Islands region of New York. Stan is predeceased by his father Hugh Gunnison, his mother Karen Gunnison, his mother-in-law Leona Walsh and his brother-in-law Mike Walsh. Stan is survived by his wife of 38 years, Terry, his sons Erik (Claire) and Fred (Kerri) Gunnison, his brother Jon Gunnison (Joan) of Riverton, WY, and his father-in-law Tom Walsh. Stan was the proud "Grampy" to Hugh and Elinor and soon to be born Henrik joining Fred and Kerri in June. Stan was also proud to be a grandpa to Sean Kelly. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Stan's name to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
