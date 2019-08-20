Gunter, Leonard Wesley (Chub; Chubby), III, - 61, of Atlantic City, was born on September 18, 1957 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Leonard Wesley Gunter Jr. and Barbara (Johnson) Gunter. Leonard departed this life on August 10, 2019, at the Atlantic Regional Medical Center. A Memorial Service will be held August 23, 2019, at 11:00 A,M. at the All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City, New Jersey. A repast will immediately follow the Memorial Service. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.Adams-Perfect.com
