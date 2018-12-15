Gunter, Tyrone E. , - of Somers Point, In Loving Memory of My Husband Shrub Artistry By Tyrone On September 10, 1948- November 15, 2018. Tyrone was an Organ Donor and wanted to give the gift of life. He was "The Man" #1 at Landscaping. What you were taught by your parents as a child, you don't forget. I love you Mom Sarah and Dad Leonard Gunter. "This is my Son, whom I love; with him, I am well pleased . 2 Peter 1:17 Tyrone chose me his best friend and love of his life as his wife. Saint Matthew 22:14, Tyrone, Thank You for everything you have ever done for me. Teaching me to love the real birds and bees, shrubs and trees and all of the beautiful flowers you gave me. God blessed our love, "You are in my prayers, heart, and soul where you will be forever. Your customers are crying and so are your lawns. :). They all thank you for being one caring person. Many thanks for your expertise! Thank you to all of your Loyal Customers. St. John 17:4 -I have finished the work which thou gavest me to do. He had a brother who was like a twin, Charles (Cherg) Gunter. If you saw one, you saw the other. Now they are together again. Tyrone graduated from Pleasantville High School in the class of 1968. He worked for his family business, Twin Oaks Nursery, in Pleasantville. He worked for the casino industry as a craps dealer at Playboy and Sands, at Tom's Garden World, Scarborough Homes, Willie Ricks Trucking. He further expanded his love of nature by establishing his own landscaping business, Shrub Artistry by Tyrone. He worked for Charles Miller & Son, of Margate and Circle Liquor Store, Somers Point and Ms. Marie George of Longport. I want to thank God our family and friends Taylor & Son, Duane Gandy, De'Vyne Landscaping, Carol, Maria, Abby, Brian, Ms. Jennings. and Caretaker Henry, Lang's, Tuckahoe, Bob's & Galloway Nursery for all their support. Many thanks to those who gave care to my husband during his illness. He will be remembered for always having fun, making you laugh, was handsome and always had a smile. He loved all sports - Eagles, Golf and was a Tiger Woods fan. Sorrowfully submitted, the real and loving wife until the end, Judith L. Gunter. Services were private and we thank the ministers for praying with us.
