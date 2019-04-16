Gurdgiel, Chris Allen, - 61, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He is survived by his son, Allen C. Gurdgiel; his father, Julian Gurdgiel; his siblings, Robin Gurdgiel, Scott Gurdgiel, and Julie Carson; and his two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Layton Gurdgiel and his son, Jay M. Gurdgiel. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The SOAR Church, 1324 DeHirsch Ave, Woodbine, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions for the family may be made to the Radzieta Funeral Home, PO Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.