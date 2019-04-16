Gurdgiel, Chris Allen, - 61, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He is survived by his son, Allen C. Gurdgiel; his father, Julian Gurdgiel; his siblings, Robin Gurdgiel, Scott Gurdgiel, and Julie Carson; and his two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Layton Gurdgiel and his son, Jay M. Gurdgiel. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The SOAR Church, 1324 DeHirsch Ave, Woodbine, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions for the family may be made to the Radzieta Funeral Home, PO Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

Tags

Load entries