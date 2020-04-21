Gurwicz, Bonnie, - 79, of Margate, passed away in her home surrounded by family and a lot of love on April 19, 2020. Bonnie was born in Hammonton, NJ on July 27, 1940, to David and Ruth Greenberg, who early in her childhood moved the family to Absecon Island, when her father opened a clothing plant in Pleasantville, NJ. A graduate of Atlantic City High School Class of 1958, Bonnie left the area briefly to explore the Midwest, but her heart and her family were always here in Atlantic City. At the age of 24, after being set up on a blind golf date by her mother and then soon to be mother-in-law, Bonnie met her best friend and the love of her life, Ed. That was the start of what Bonnie frequently referred to as her "fairytale love story." Together Bonnie and Ed built a life filled with fun, travel, food, friends and of course, family. Their adventures took them to all parts of the globe. They had a shared interest to see more than the main attractions; always in constant search of the "local flavor." Bonnie and Ed also shared a passion for their sports and hobbies. In the early years, it was golf. Soon thereafter it was fishing and boating, always together, side by side. Bonnie was well known locally in the 80's and 90's for being a fierce offshore fisherwoman, but she was also happy drifting the bays for flounder. The water was Bonnie's happy place. Bonnie and Ed made sure to share many trips on their boat to the Chesapeake, Florida, Bahamas, Mexico, and the many stops they made up and down the eastern seaboard. Bonnie often said her life with Ed afforded her the opportunity to pursue her passions. As a voracious reader, she sought to pass on her love of books and reading to others. For many years she was a volunteer with the Atlantic County Literacy Association, where she worked with adults teaching functional literacy. Bonnie's charity work didn't stop there, as she was the driving force behind her family's support of the local hospitals and especially her favorite charity, Jewish Family Services. For the past 25 years, Bonnie had the opportunity to pursue another passion of hers by combining her experiences in the clothing industry with her love for golf by managing the merchandise in her family's golf course pro shop. If you ever visited Harbor Pines Golf Club, you've probably met Bonnie as she welcomed you with a smile, but made sure you took notice of the shoe specials or that golf apparel you didn't know you couldn't live without. Most importantly, Bonnie and Ed's biggest and deepest shared passion in their life was undoubtedly their unwavering commitment to family. Bonnie was the matriarch of the Gurwicz family and the glue that held her family together. Whether it was holiday dinners, weekly shabbat, birthdays, or get togethers for no other reason at all, the family calendar ran through Bonnie. She adored her family and likewise they adored her. From her husband to her children to the five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Bonnie will forever be our dearest wife, our loving Mom, and our amazing Mimi. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Ed Gurwicz; Children, Mitchell Gurwicz, Joe (Kathy) Gurwicz, and Dianne (Marty) Hamson; Grandchildren Ella Gurwicz, Harrison "Reese" Gurwicz, Max Gurwicz, Lauren (David) Kratchman, and Meredith (Joel) Frankel; Great-Grandchildren, Hayden, Reid, Brielle, Julia, and Illiana. As an expression of sympathy, memorial gifts may be made by way of contributions in her memory to Jewish Family Services 607 N. Jerome Avenue Margate, NJ 08402, www.jfsatlantic.org. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
