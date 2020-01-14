Guthrie, Leslie Anne, - 72, of Brigantine, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Atlantic City, NJ on September 18, 1947, she was the loving daughter of the late George and Hazel (Anthony) Conover. She was also the devoted wife of Bruce Guthrie for 37 years and a loving mother to her children, whom she affectionately called Kenny, Kimmer, Allie, Tony, Erin, Michael, and Patrick. Leslie graduated from Atlantic City High School, Class of 1966. She worked as a Dental Technician for the Atlantic City Seashore House. Leslie also worked as an Executive Receptionist for Bally Resort & Casino and as a Program Coordinator for Atlantic County Caring, Inc. She was well known for her love of the beach, ocean, swimming, shopping, and her love of coffee. She will be affectionately remembered by the family as "the master of the return line". Leslie embodied the wonderful traits of genuineness, love, kindness, loyalty, selflessness and always put family first. Leslie was a member of the General Lafayette Chapter of the New Jersey Daughters of the American Revolution. Leslie will be missed and fondly remembered by her husband; Bruce M. Guthrie, children; Kenneth (Kimberlyn) Pontari, Allison Magnotti, Anthony (Erin) Pontari, step-sons; Michael and David Guthrie, 13 grandchildren, twin-sister; Linda (David) Powell, brothers; George and Anthony (Suzanne) Conover and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a step-son; Brent Guthrie. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Leslie's Life Celebration Funeral Service on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 am at Keates-Plum Funeral home, 3112 Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ 08203. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 9:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. To leave condolences, pay respects, share a special memory and read the full obituary of Leslie please go to www.keatesplum.com. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
