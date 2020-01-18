Guzman, Andrea (nee Arocho-Santiago), - 91, of Newtonville, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born in San Sebastian, PR she lived in Newtonville for 47 years. Mrs. Guzman was a longtime member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish and had a deep love for Christ. She enjoyed gardening, colorful flowers, cooking and babysitting for others. Her family was everything to her. She was a devoted wife and an exceptional mother. Mrs. Guzman was predeceased by her husband Dionisio Guzman; her great grand son, Kevin Rivera and her five siblings, Maximino, Margarita, Virginia, Cristino and Diego. She is survived by her six sons, Eluzier Guzman (Luz Celenia); Max Guzman (Aida) all of Hammonton, Angel Luis Guzman of Newtonville, Eddie Guzman (Sue) of Waterford, Carmin Guzman (Sarah) of Mullica; Daniel Guzman of El Paso, TX; her three daughters, Anna Guzman of Landisville, Gloria Guzman of Buena; Delia Pratts (Richard) of Collings Lakes; 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 10:00 am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street, Hammonton. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Viewings will be held 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm on Monday, January 20, 2020 and on Tuesday, January 21, from 8:30 am - 9:30am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, NJ. Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.(www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
