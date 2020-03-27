Haack, Doris E., - 85, of Somers Point, passed away on March 24, 2020, at Spring Village, Galloway. Doris was born in Hammonton, NJ and was an area resident all of her life. She enjoyed reading and sewing but most importantly she loved caring for her family and her animals. She is predeceased by her parents; Joseph and Pearl Stumpf, and her husband, Fred Haack. She is survived by her loving daughters; Linda (Peter) Mellone, and Karen Plantarich, four grandchildren, and her brother, Robert (Gayle) Stumpf. Services are being kept private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Doris's memory to the Humane Society of Ocean City 1 Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wimberg Funeral Home, Egg Harbor City where condolences may be left for the family at wimbergfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
Governor vows action to enforce N.J. stay-at-home order
-
Borgata dealer tests positive for COVID-19
-
Murphy orders residents to stay home, closes more businesses
-
Inspira workers told no need to test, quarantine after exposure
-
South Jersey police enforce governor's stay at home mandate, many residents already heeding warnings
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.