Haack, Doris E., - 85, of Somers Point, passed away on March 24, 2020, at Spring Village, Galloway. Doris was born in Hammonton, NJ and was an area resident all of her life. She enjoyed reading and sewing but most importantly she loved caring for her family and her animals. She is predeceased by her parents; Joseph and Pearl Stumpf, and her husband, Fred Haack. She is survived by her loving daughters; Linda (Peter) Mellone, and Karen Plantarich, four grandchildren, and her brother, Robert (Gayle) Stumpf. Services are being kept private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Doris's memory to the Humane Society of Ocean City 1 Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wimberg Funeral Home, Egg Harbor City where condolences may be left for the family at wimbergfuneralhome.com

