Haag, Donald, - 90, formerly of Stone Harbor, died May 1, a week before his 91st birthday. A veteran, Elk, and Shriner, he was the proprietor of the former Haag Bros. Beverages in Pottstown, PA. He then worked for Penn Beer Sales & Service and Dames Chevrolet before retiring to his summer home in 1991. A sharp dresser with a twinkle in his eye and a smile that could light up the room, he loved classic cars, parades, dogs, tools, the shore, and his family. He enjoyed fixing and building things in his garage workshop, keeping things clean and tidy, and caring for his many summer flower pots. Well into his 80s, he was known for cruising around in his sporty Jeep, and his favorite job in retirement was driving a tractor to rake the Stone Harbor beaches at sunrise. Predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy, he is survived by loving daughters Donna Barrickman (David) and Dana Schuster (Jim); grandchildren Abbey, Bo, Jayne, Chelsea, Maddie and Blaise, and seven great grandchildren. Special thanks to his extraordinary caregivers at Simpson Meadows, Downingtown PA and to Caring Hospice. Burial will be private at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Pottstown. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
