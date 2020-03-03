Haas, Barbara P., - 85, of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020, at her home. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Barbara was born in Philadelphia, Pa. where she graduated from Kensington High School. Barbara was predeceased by her husband and the love of her life, John L. "Jack" Haas in 2008. Married for over 53 years, Barbara and Jack met in the neighborhood where they grew up only one block away from each other in the Kensington section of Philadelphia and where their life-long love story began in the 40's. After staying at home for many years to raise her 3 sons, Barbara worked for Paper Manufacturers in North East Philadelphia for over 10 years before her retirement and permanent move to Ocean City in the late 80's with her husband Jack. Barbara and Jack enjoyed decades of summers in Ocean City and over 20 years as permanent residents along with many winters in Pompano Beach, Florida after retirement. Barbara and Jack were members of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City where they regularly attended for over 50 years. Surviving are her sons: Mark (Lisa) Haas of Ocean City, NJ, Jeff Haas of Palermo, NJ and Brett Haas of Tinton Falls, NJ. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Megan, Jeffrey, Emily, Leanna, Hannah, and two great-grandchildren: Ryleigh and Max, Also surviving, sister: Paula North, brothers: Ollie Muzslay and Robert Muzslay and her devoted caregiver Cindy Oduro. Her funeral service and interment were held privately. The family suggests those who desire send memorial contributions to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 30th Street at Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Condolences may be left for the family a www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

