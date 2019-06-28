Haas, Frederick, Jr., - 92, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at The Shores at Wesley Manor in Ocean City, NJ. Mr. Haas was born in Sunbury, PA and worked as a Communications Manager for G.E. He was a Veteran of the Korean War serving with the United States Army. He was predeceased by his wife, Margery Haas. Surviving are two children, Gregory Haas (Lauren) of West Chester, OH, Ellen Judd (David) of Clark, NJ, and four grandchildren, Christopher, Kevin, Maria and Reina. His Funeral Service and Interment are private at the convenience of his family. For condolences, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
