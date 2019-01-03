Haas, Margery F. (nee Fleishman), - 90, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on December 28, 2018. Surviving are her husband, Frederick Haas, Jr., two children, Gregory Haas (Lauren) of West Chester, OH, Ellen Judd (David) of Clark, NJ and four grandchildren. A Service of memory and love will be offered Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock at The Shores at Wesley Manor, 2201 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
