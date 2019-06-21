Haas, William Joseph, Sr., - 76, of Ocean City, New Jersey, formerly of Warrington, Pa passed away on June 18, 2019 at his home in Ocean City. Bill along with his brother David, started, owned and operated Haas Brothers Plumbing. He was a true lover of life, wonderful father, grandfather and husband. Bill was an avid off shore fisherman, enjoyed telling jokes and flipping boats as a hobby. Bill is survived by his children, William (Dawn) Haas Jr. of Warrington, PA, Lisa (Darren) Rascher of Quakertown, PA, grandchildren, Samantha (Ryan) Platzer of Cape May, NJ, William Joseph Haas, III of Conshohocken, PA, Rebecca (Luke) Roemmele of Pennsburg, PA, Hilary (Sean) Geraghty of Perkasie, PA, and three great grandchildren, Darren and Leah Roemmele and Jack Platzer. He is also survived by his brother David (Kathy) Haas, his sisters Patsy (Butch) Hatton, Dolores Emsley, Carol (Rick) Bolster and Kathleen Altomare. He was predeceased by his wife Rosemary and sister Roberta Glemser. Visitation will be held on Monday June 24, 2019 from 9:00AM to 10:00AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10AM from St. Augustine's RC Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. Burial will follow in George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting, PA. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

