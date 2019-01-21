Haberler, Darrel D., - 81, of Bridgeton, passed away on Friday, January 18, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center-Vineland. Born in Salem to the late John B. Haberler and Agnes B. Osborn Haberler, Darrel was raised on the family farm in Stow Creek and had been a lifetime resident of the Bridgeton area. Prior to his retirement in 1999, he had been employed as a brick mason with local #5 in Bordentown. Darrel had been formerly employed at Owens Illinois Glass Co. in Bridgeton. He was a member of the Parish of the Holy Cross-Immaculate Conception Church where he served as an Usher. Darrell was also a member of the South Jersey Astronomy Club and loved to watch the stars. He was also an avid baseball fan especially of the Philadelphia Phillies and Mike Trout. One of his most memorable experiences in recent years was his surprise 80th birthday party where he had a great time visiting with his family and numerous friends. He is survived by; three children, Craig Haberler and his partner, Joe of Clarkdale, AZ, Keith Haberler of Millville and Janeen Sloan and her husband, Bruce of Stow Creek Twp.; a special daughter, Jennifer Garton-Holmes and her brother, Jay Garton; his companion, Joan Homan; seven grandchildren, Victoria, Keith, Jr., Brooke, Alan, Natalie, Tiffany and Courtney and two great-grandsons, Nicholas and Joey. He was preceded in death by; his brother, Robert M. Haberler and his longtime companion, Rosemarie Garton. Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Thursday, January 24th at 12 Noon. Interment will take place at Fernwood Memorial Park in Hopewell Twp. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 AM to 12 Noon prior to the services. Memorial contributions in Darrel's memory can be made to The American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
