Hacala, Jean Parker (Kulp), - 81, of Galloway, NJ, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Atlantic City Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Jean was born on September 20, 1937, in Detroit, MI to John Kulp and Helen (Parker) Kulp. She graduated from Thomas M. Cooley High School and went on to attend Marygrove College, graduating with a BS degree in Education in 1959. Upon graduation, Jean spent a year teaching in Pensacola, FL at Pensacola Catholic High School where she met her future husband, John, who was undergoing Marine Corps flight training. After their wedding on July 2, 1960, Jean devoted her full attention to being a homemaker, lovingly raising their four children so that her husband, John, could focus on his career. Jean was an avid gardener with a special love for roses, African violets and iris flowers. When not tending her children, Jean was happiest in her yard, nurturing and cultivating her extensive array of ornamental plants, trees and shrubs. Her parklike backyard also boasted three large koi ponds complete with beautiful waterfalls. Jean also had a deep love for animals; her house was home to multiple dogs, cats, and myriad fish varieties. Many of her dogs and cats were adopted from local rescue shelters, or from the side of the roadway. Jean was also a passionate collector of teddy bears and porcelain figurines. With her children grown, Jean turned her love of gardening into a career, becoming co-owner of Atlantic Nursery in 1992, a very successful retail garden center and landscaping company located in Mays Landing, NJ. She sold the business after operating for more than two decades, and retired in 2013. Jean was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband, John Hacala, to whom she was married for nearly 59 years, and four children: Marty Hacala (Jennifer Jackson) of Rowayton, CT; Steve Hacala (Betty) of Rogers, AR; Tim Hacala (Sara) of Chesterfield, MO; and Mary Beth Chance (Steve) of Merritt Island, FL. Jean was also blessed with eleven grandchildren, one great grandson, and another great grandchild on the way: Ryan Hacala (Lara) and their son Zachary of College Park, MD; Emily Hacala of Philadelphia, PA; Stephen Hacala, who preceded Jean in death; Christina and Lauren Hacala of Rogers, AR; Haley, Bennett, Trey and Hunter Hacala of Chesterfield, MO; and Tyler and Jean Chance of Merritt Island, FL. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5th at Wimberg Funeral Home on East Great Creek Road in Galloway, NJ 609-641-0001. A Rosary service will be at 5 PM, followed by a public viewing from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Absecon, NJ on Saturday, April 6th at 12:00 PM. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers be made to The Humane Society of Atlantic County in memory of Jean Hacala. Online donations can be made at www.humanesocietyac.org. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
