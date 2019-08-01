Hackett, Jerry Bruce, - 82, of North Mankato, MN, passed away at Immanuel Saint Joseph's Hospital on Friday, July 26th. He was a loving father, devoted husband, and true friend. Truly a generous person both in his spirit and his actions. He lived a life worth modeling and is loved by many who will miss his smile, sense of humor, strength, and easy-going, happy personality. Born March 24, 1937 in Atlantic City, he lived in Pleasantville, Ventnor, English Creek, and after 69 years moved to Creston, IA, and then North Mankato, MN. He graduated from Pleasantville High School and worked his way up the management ladder at Acme to become a store manager and then later at Shoprite where he managed and co-managed stores until retiring in August of 2005 to move to the Midwest with his daughter, Rachael. Survivors include his daughter, Rachael. Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Florence Hackett, his father Jerry Hackett, his wife, Rachael Hackett, and his wife Betty Jane Hackett. Memorials may be given to the Parkinson's Foundation. A viewing will be held Friday, August 2nd from 5-7pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Interment and Graveside service will be held the following day at the Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville. Please Wear Something Blue to celebrate Jerry. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Breaking
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WATER RESTORATION SPECIALIST INTERIOR/EXTERIOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PAINTING · POWER W…
Limitless Property Maintenance Powerwashing Biodegradable chemicals, hot water, roof, gutter…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.