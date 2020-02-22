Hackney, Earl R. "Bob", - 79, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway Township, with his loved ones by his side. Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy (nee Whedbee); children, Bobby Hackney (Mariah), Victoria Danks (Joe Millar), and Kathleen Hackney (Brian Will); grandchildren, Amanda Danks, Jamie Danks, Jessica Danks, and Joshua Power; great grandchildren, Travis Wright and Anthony Parish; siblings, Kenny Hackney, David Hackney (Jennifer), and Donald Hackney (Terry); and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Earl and Estelle Hackney; siblings, Doris Russo and Raymond Hackney; and infant children, Tracy Hackney and Michael (Mikey) Hackney. A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, February 25th at 9:30 am at OLPH Parish, St. Nicholas Church in Egg Harbor City with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Immediately following Bob will be laid to rest at the Germania Cemetery in Galloway. In lieu of flowers, In-Honor donations may be made in his name to the "Wounded Warrior Project." For complete obituary, condolences, or to share your fondest memories of Bob please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. Arrangements with Wimberg Funeral Home-Egg Harbor City.

To plant a tree in memory of Earl Hackney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries