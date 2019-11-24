Hadrick, Amanda, - 94, of Atlantic City, Born Monday, November 7, 1925, in Atlantic City, NJ. Amanda departed this life Saturday, November 16, 2019, after a lengthy illness at Shore Memorial Hospital. Affectionally known as Aunt Amanda, She was predeceased by her sister Josephine White, brother Leroy Brogden, niece Paulette White, great-great-nephew Dafiq Rasheed, and his mother Raushanah Rasheed, great- niece and nephew Dana White and Phillip White. She leaves to cherish her memories; three nieces Deborah White, Lorretta White, and Caroline White-Braithwaite and a host of family and friends. Cremation will be private.
