Hafner, Toshiko, - 85, of Northfield, passed away on June 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Japan she was an area resident for many years. Her life was her family whom she loved. She is survived by her husband, John, her loving children; Linda, Vickie (Joe), Jennifer (Fran), Jackie, John, and Angelina, her eight grandchildren and her eight great-grandchildren. A gathering with the family will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 10-11am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church Wabash and Maple Avenues, Linwood, NJ 08221. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am. Burial will be held privately. Donations may be made in Toshiko's memory to Alzheimer's Association Greater New Jersey Chapter 23 Vreeland Rd Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932 or to the Shirley Mae Breast Cancer Assistance Fund PO Box 3265 Margate, NJ 08402. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
