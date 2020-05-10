Hagel, Gregory Stephen, III, - 56, of Newfield, passed away in his home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Greg was born in Atlantic City and raised in Cologne. He graduated from Oakcrest HS in 1982. He met and married Linda Berenotto and began a family not long after graduation. They settled and raised their children in Linwood. He was a proud member of the Local 27 Sheet Metal Union. He was a hardworking and dedicated family man for many years. His passion in life was his children and grandchildren, and he was devoted to supporting all they pursued. His spirit and authenticity will be forever missed. Greg is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Linda ( nee. Berenotto), his son, Gregory IV, son, Matthew and his wife Cora, and daughter, Annalee; as well as his mother and father, Rose ( nee. Lomazzo) and Gregory Stephen Hagel Jr., and his sisters, Linda and Lily. His three grandchildren, Sienna, Sayla and Beau gave him the most joy towards the end of his days. A private service will be held, followed by a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family asks to please send donations in his honor to the Atlantic County Humane Society. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Home of Northfield. For condolences, please visit https://www.adams-perfect.com/.

