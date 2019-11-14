HAGEN, ELEANOR F., - 76, of Atlantic City, departed this life on November 9th, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family and friends. Born in Darby, PA, she was a local resident for many years and was lastly employed as a Housekeeper for the former Holiday Inn. A sweet soul, she enjoyed socializing with family and friends and she was fond of cats, especially her cat, "Peanuts". Surviving are: her Husband, Emilio Hernandez-Cruz; her Brother, Raymond, Jr.; StepDaughter, Maria Hernandez and a host of other loving family. Services were private at the request of the family. Condolences may be sent to Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC. @ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Services were private at the request of the family.

