Hager, Paul Peter Sr., - 59, of Cleveland, Tennessee passed away on February 13, 2020. He was born on August 3, 1960 to the late Francis and Patricia Hager. Paul has lived in the Cleveland area for the past 22 years. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving for eighteen years. He loved his dogs but most of all he was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren, who he loved spending time with. In addition to his mother and father, he is preceded in death by his brother Francis T. Hager Jr. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 37 years Teresa Poole Hager; children: Tabitha Charles (Jeffrey), Paul Hager Jr. (Brigette), and Ryan Hager; brothers Christopher J. Hager Sr. (JoAnn) and Joseph M. Hager; grandchildren: Kambria Charles, Tryson Charles, Kaison "Peanut" Charles; Henley Hager, and Peyton Hager. In addition to these he leaves behind a very special friend Edward Sooy and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Monday February 17, 2020 at St. Therese Catholic Church located at 900 Clingan Ridge Drive, Cleveland, TN 37312. A funeral mass will take place at 7:00pm following visitation with Fr. Mike Creson officiating. Graveside services with full military honors will take place on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at Chattanooga National Cemetery at 10:30am. You are invited to share a personal memory of Paul or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral & Cremation Service is honored to assist the Hager family during this time.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Hager, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

