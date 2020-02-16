Hager, Paul Peter Sr., - 59, of Cleveland, Tennessee passed away on February 13, 2020. He was born on August 3, 1960 to the late Francis and Patricia Hager. Paul has lived in the Cleveland area for the past 22 years. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving for eighteen years. He loved his dogs but most of all he was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren, who he loved spending time with. In addition to his mother and father, he is preceded in death by his brother Francis T. Hager Jr. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 37 years Teresa Poole Hager; children: Tabitha Charles (Jeffrey), Paul Hager Jr. (Brigette), and Ryan Hager; brothers Christopher J. Hager Sr. (JoAnn) and Joseph M. Hager; grandchildren: Kambria Charles, Tryson Charles, Kaison "Peanut" Charles; Henley Hager, and Peyton Hager. In addition to these he leaves behind a very special friend Edward Sooy and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Monday February 17, 2020 at St. Therese Catholic Church located at 900 Clingan Ridge Drive, Cleveland, TN 37312. A funeral mass will take place at 7:00pm following visitation with Fr. Mike Creson officiating. Graveside services with full military honors will take place on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at Chattanooga National Cemetery at 10:30am. You are invited to share a personal memory of Paul or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral & Cremation Service is honored to assist the Hager family during this time.
Most Popular
-
State Police find car of Egg Harbor City man who went missing in November
-
65-year-old Atlantic City man shot at Baltic and Virginia avenues
-
EHT committee rules on residents' Second Amendment rights
-
Brigantine mayor’s family uses billboard to save his life
-
Zion Park crimes revive thoughts of old neighborhood nickname
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.