Hagerty, Stanley James Jr., , - of Cape May Court House, , "Badge 2354", on Friday June 26, 2020 loving husband and father of four children, passed away peacefully at age 89. Stanley was born on Dec. 23, 1930 in Bristol, PA to the late Stanley J. Sr. and Frances (nee Thompson) Hagerty. He grew up in Philadelphia where he made lifelong friendships. He attended Germantown High School but left to join the Navy, serving on the carrier U.S.S. Bairoko during the Korean War. He returned, got his GED and went to work at the Budd Plant. He met the love of his life Mary Elizabeth McLaughlin. They married and he joined the Philadelphia Police Department working 26 years at the 25th district and the Roundhouse before retiring. They lived in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia where they raised a daughter and three sons, Mary Nicoletti (pre-deceased), Brian, Neil and Sean. The family moved to the Jersey shore in 1980. He began a second career working for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry before retiring. Stanley enjoyed spending time with friends and family, fishing, golfing, painting and tooling around in his garage where the neighborhood dogs would stop by for treats. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St John Neumann Council #3546, Fourth degree member of the Monsignor Moroney Assembly, Buddy Lewis VFW Post #5343, the Elks #1896 0f N. Wildwood, the Villas Fishing Club. He was a parishioner of St John Neumann Parish. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, sister Elizabeth Lucarelli and daughter, Mary E. Nicoletti. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Mary, his three sons, Brian (Ellen), Neil (Janis), Sean (Jeanne), sister Eileen (Bernard) Mack, 4 grandchildren Samantha, Sean II, Brett, Kyle and many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Funeral services will be private with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Cold Spring. Contributions can be made to The Lupus Foundation of America, Susan G Komen, or Smile Train. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
