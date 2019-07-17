Haggerty, Bernice C., - 90, longtime Ventnor resident. Bernice is survived by her sister, Cecille O'Brien of Winston-Salem, NC; many nieces and nephews and her dear friend, Robert Sterling. Burial will be private at Northwood Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA. Arrangements by the George H Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood-Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

