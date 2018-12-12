HAGGERTY, Edward Joseph, - 87, of Wildwood, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2018. Ed was born in Philadelphia, PA, attended Cape May High School, Temple University and served in the U.S. Navy. He was a lifetime resident of the Cape May area, had a long career as a real estate broker and belonged to the Lions Club, the VFW, and other civic organizations. Mr. Haggerty was predeceased by his parents, Edward J. and Alice Haggerty (née Saddic) and his siblings, George, Joseph, and Laurice. Edward is survived by his brother, Willard (Louise Richardson), dear friends Lester, Eleni and Peter Katsanis and their families and staff at the Quebec Motel, as well as many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (Dec. 14th) at 12:30 pm at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cem., Cape May. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
