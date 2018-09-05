Hahn, Nancy (nee Stevens), - 74, of Upper Township, Born on October 22, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, passed away on September 1, 2018 in Galloway, New Jersey. Nancy is predeceased by her parents, Jennie and Walter, and was the loving wife of her late husband, Howard. She is survived by her sons, Howard and David, and brother in law Ronald (Kathy). Nancy was a bookkeeper, and held jobs at Shoprite and Atlantic Palace. You would not find Nancy far from her iPad, doing puzzles, listening to music, or even watching a movie. Arts and crafts and stamp collecting also filled up her time. Nancy loved animals, so she will certainly miss her cat, Rosie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's memory to Beacon Animal Shelter, 701 Butter Rd, Ocean View, NJ, 08230. Memories and condolences can be shared online at Langleylovelandfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.