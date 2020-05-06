Haines, Ann Bogerman, - 88, (TidePointe) Hilton Head Island, SC passed on to Heaven April 29, 2020, at the Broad Creek Care Center. She was born on July 21, 1931, to Frank Carter and Dorothy (Doss) Bogerman in Patterson, NJ. Ann graduated from Ridgewood High School and became a Registered Nurse before marrying William Richard (Dick) Haines on June 28, 1952. She and her husband made their home in Rochester, NY where her three children were born. Over the years Ann, Dick and their family were fortunate to live in Milan, Italy, Sao Paulo, Brazil and ultimately in London, England. She embraced every location and created a home in every place they lived. Ann and Dick retired to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina from the UK in 1987. They had a beautiful retirement spending time to build their church, play golf, tennis and bridge with friends; creating yet another home where their children and grandchildren loved to visit. Ann Haines is survived by her daughters, Patricia Santiago of Pennington, NJ and Susan Bryan of Santa Fe, NM and by her son, William Haines Jr., of Wellington FL. Her children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren will remember her for her tough spirit, thoughtfulness, grace, wit, courage and her playful sense of humor. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no public services will be held, but Ann will be interred next to her beloved husband in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor can be made to: Pregnancy Center & Clinic of The Low Country: 1 Cardinal Rd, Ste 1 & 2, Hilton Head, SC 29926; to TidePointe Employee Holiday Fund: 700 TidePointe Way, Hilton Head, SC 29928 or to the TidePointe Community Scholarship Fund: 700 TidePointe Way, Hilton Head, SC 29928. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. www.islandfuneralhome.com.
