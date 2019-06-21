Haines, Evelyne Marauda, - 96, of Ventnor, died peacefully at her home on June 18th. Mrs. Haines was born on October 28, 1922, in Media, PA and grew up in Wallingford attending Nether Providence High School. She met her husband, Lon Haines in 1945 while she was working at Railway Express and he was on a war bond tour after returning from active duty in Europe. They raised their two sons, Lon C. Haines born in 1949 and Guy O. Haines born in 1951, in Ventnor. Mrs. Haines was active in the Seashore Children's Hospital Auxiliary and Town and Country. She loved playing golf at Atlantic City Country Club and was a great lover of animals. Mrs. Haines is predeceased by her husband, Lon. She is survived by her two sons, Lon and Guy and their wives, Denise and Laura. She is also survived by her four grandchildren; Jessica Grant, Lon Haines, Jonathan Haines and Leslie Haines and their spouses; Matthew Grant, Carly Haines and Katharine Haines; and her six great-grandchildren, Ethan, James, Clara, Luke, and Hudson. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Ocean City Humane Society. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Homes, Ventnor Linwood. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
