Haines, Lawrence "Larry" H., - 60, of Absecon, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday morning, August 29, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer. The son of the late Warren Sr. and Elsie Thompson Haines, he was born in Somers Point on September 25, 1957. Larry was a 1975 graduate of Pleasantville High School. He worked in the casino industry as a plumber for 36 years. He was a member of Club Harold and loved fishing, boating, traveling and hanging out with his "Black Cat Gang." Most of all, Larry devoted his life to his family and friends. He is survived by his brother Dave Haines (Janice) of Green Bank, sister, Connie Fishman (Rick) of Absecon, three nieces, Sherry Lowenstein (Dave) of Galloway Twp., Janice Brooks of Egg Harbor Twp. and Nicole Warriner of Absecon, four great nieces, Krystal Lowenstein DeMasse (Bobby), who was also his God Daughter, of Stow Creek Twp., Erica Lowenstein, Danielle Brooks and Janelle Brooks, one great nephew, Joseph Brooks Jr., one great great nephew, Robert "Tripp" DeMasse III., aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends aka "The Harolds." In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brother, Warren Jr., who passed in 2016. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, 58 S. New York Rd., Galloway on Tuesday morning September 4th at 11 o'clock. The burial will follow and take place at Absecon Presbyterian Cemetery in Absecon. Friends will be received at the funeral home Tuesday morning from 10 to 11. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Larry's memory to the Greater Atlantic Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 1633, Absecon, NJ 08201. Funeral arrangements under the direction Krystal Lowenstein DeMasse of Freitag Funeral Home.
