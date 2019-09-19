Haines, Shereda E., - 70, of Wildwood, Passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. Sher was a former employee of Marsh and McLennan Agency (NIA Group) and Cape Insurance, and former member of Insurance Woman Association. She is survived by her brother, Alan Eckert (Carolyn), two nieces, Amy and Becky, three nephews, JD, Alec, and Cody, 3 great-nieces, one great-nephew and long-time friend, Margaret O'Shaughnessy (Hart) Memorial Service 11 am Monday, September 23, 2019, with a calling time from 10 am to 11 am at the Ingersoll Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ Internment Private. Family requests memorials in her name to St. Jude Hospital, Memphis, Tenn.

