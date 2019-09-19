Haines, Shereda E., - 70, of Wildwood, Passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. Sher was a former employee of Marsh and McLennan Agency (NIA Group) and Cape Insurance, and former member of Insurance Woman Association. She is survived by her brother, Alan Eckert (Carolyn), two nieces, Amy and Becky, three nephews, JD, Alec, and Cody, 3 great-nieces, one great-nephew and long-time friend, Margaret O'Shaughnessy (Hart) Memorial Service 11 am Monday, September 23, 2019, with a calling time from 10 am to 11 am at the Ingersoll Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ Internment Private. Family requests memorials in her name to St. Jude Hospital, Memphis, Tenn.
Most Popular
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Vice president's nephew, Conway's cousin to marry in Atlantic City
-
Atlantic City 'not a 9-casino market,' Golden Nugget owner says
-
At least 19 people injured in Wildwood balcony collapse, investigation underway
-
Fire destroys Luby's Bar in Egg Harbor City
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.