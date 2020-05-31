Hainley, Randolph L., - 82, Randolph L. Hainley, better known as "Pap", 82, born in Denver, to the late Benjamin F and Mary G. (Miller) Hainley. Known for his strength, loyalty, his quick witted humor and his steadfast love of family, has gone on to his greater calling on May 29th, 2020. He leaves behind his dedicated and loving wife of 64 years, Florence Hainley. There are so many who will miss their own special moments with this beloved man who provided them with his wisdoms, his stories, and his care given to them throughout his life. Most of his family resides in Pennsylvania, his friends transcend states and are scattered throughout them, due to his travels and his most cherished 2nd home, Ocean View Resort (OVR J-50) near Sea Isle City, NJ. Known to many as the unofficial "mayor" for 57 years. He held a deep love for the ocean, beach, lake swimming, morning biking, and visiting with his friends. Before retirement he was a welder for High Steel Structures, Lancaster devoted to his work for 25 yrs. He served in the United States Navy on a ship named "US Haydes" sixth fleet where he was a boatsman. He enjoyed many athletic activities throughout his life. He loved to watch hummingbirds, cardinals, and gold finches. He also loved to boat, fish, and wood crafting but mostly enjoyed his time at the beach and gatherings with his family and friends. Surviving besides his wife, daughter, Kathy (Rex) Litzenberger of Reamstown, brother Robert (Helen) Hainley of Lititz, brother Rodney Hainley of Denver, grandson, Josh (Krissy) Litzenberger of Palymra, granddaughter, Amie (John) Kellon of Stevens, as well the joys of his life, his 5 great-grandchildren Bailey Weaver, Riley and Brayden Litzenbeger, Isabella Maiorana, and Andy Lee Kellon, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard (Marion) Hainley and nephew, Michael Hainley. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Gravenor's in Ephrata, PA. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. A special thank you to Lancaster Hospice Blue Team and to his caregiver Jackie for her compassionate care of the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lancaster Hospice. gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
