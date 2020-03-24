HALBRUNER, Melvin F. "Bud", - 81, a native of Cape May, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 20, 2020. Bud was the fourth child of Marie and Floyd Halbruner. Bud served in the National Guard. He retired from the Cape May County Mosquito Commission where he was a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, metal detecting and traveling, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He is predeceased by his baby son, Ronnie; his sister, Jean Matthews and two brothers, Floyd Halbruner, Jr. and Bruce Halbruner. Bud is dearly missed by his loving family which includes his wife of 62 years, Janis (nee Edsall); three children, Melvin "Buddy" (and Sue Ann), Linda (and Paula) and Mark (and Sandra); his sister, Gloria; brother, Robert; four grandchildren, Andrew (and Jen), Sarah (and Donny), Stephen and Lauren; five great grandchildren, Ryder, Finley, Kai, Bo and Gia; nephew, Brian (and Lorraine) Matthews. With livestream accessibility only, via http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/45037809 Bud's livestream will begin at 10:45am on Thursday (Mar. 26th) with an open casket and brief ceremony to begin at 11am. Interment is private in Cold Spring Cemetery. Please offer your expressions, memories and condolences through Bud's memorial webpage at www.spilkerfuneralhome.com (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May)
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Melvin HALBRUNER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Two workers at Inspira Medical Center Vineland test positive for COVID-19
-
Governor vows action to enforce N.J. stay-at-home order
-
Borgata dealer tests positive for COVID-19
-
Murphy orders residents to stay home, closes more businesses
-
LIVE UPDATES: Cape confirms first case of COVID-19, Atlantic County has 3
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.