HALBRUNER, Melvin F. "Bud", - 81, a native of Cape May, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 20, 2020. Bud was the fourth child of Marie and Floyd Halbruner. Bud served in the National Guard. He retired from the Cape May County Mosquito Commission where he was a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, metal detecting and traveling, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He is predeceased by his baby son, Ronnie; his sister, Jean Matthews and two brothers, Floyd Halbruner, Jr. and Bruce Halbruner. Bud is dearly missed by his loving family which includes his wife of 62 years, Janis (nee Edsall); three children, Melvin "Buddy" (and Sue Ann), Linda (and Paula) and Mark (and Sandra); his sister, Gloria; brother, Robert; four grandchildren, Andrew (and Jen), Sarah (and Donny), Stephen and Lauren; five great grandchildren, Ryder, Finley, Kai, Bo and Gia; nephew, Brian (and Lorraine) Matthews. With livestream accessibility only, via http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/45037809 Bud's livestream will begin at 10:45am on Thursday (Mar. 26th) with an open casket and brief ceremony to begin at 11am. Interment is private in Cold Spring Cemetery. Please offer your expressions, memories and condolences through Bud's memorial webpage at www.spilkerfuneralhome.com (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May)

