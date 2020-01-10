Haldeman, Edward J., - 67, of Absecon, passed away January 8, 2020. Born in Absecon on May 1, 1952, he was raised in Absecon, also. He resided at Hammonton Center in Hammonton at the time of his death. He was a grounds keeper at Absecon Presbyterian Church and was a member there his entire life. Surviving is his sister, Ruby (Tony) Haldeman, of Galloway. He is predeceased by his parents, Richard and Irene Haldeman; and his brothers, Tom, George, Dickie and Earl. Services and burial are private under the direction of Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

