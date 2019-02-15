Hall, Julie Ann, - 37, of Cape May Court House, passed away suddenly at home on February 10, 2019. She is survived by the love of her life and husband, Jeff Hall, and her daughter Janella who was the light of her life. She is also survived by her father, Wayne Gittle (Donna) and mother, Teresa Roach (Brenda), her mom-mom Marie Gittle. She will also be deeply missed by her cousins, many nieces and nephews and an endless number of friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Meghan Gittle. A memorial service for Julie will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 1 pm at the Martin Luther King Memorial Hall, 207 W Main St, Whitesboro, NJ 08252; friends may call prior to service from 11 am - 1 pm. Interment will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to The Branches Episcopal Outreach Center in Rio Grande, 1304 Rt. 47, Unit A-H, Rio Grande, NJ 08242, as Julie was an active supporter of helping those in need. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
