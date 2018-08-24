Hall, Kim, - of Atlantic City, aka Quadeer died peacefully at AtlantiCare hospital in Atlantic City, NJ. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 31, 2018 from 12-3pm at Douglas Hall Temple Association located at 722 St. Marys Ave, Plainfield, NJ 07062. In lue of flowers please kindly donate to the "National Kidney Foundation" and "American Liver Foundation" in memory of Kim Hall.
