Hallman, Tommie Foster, - 71, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Born in Tuscaloosa, AL to the late Manley Foster Hallman and Jeanette Sanford Hallman, he moved here in 1964 and was employed by the county. Tommie served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed going out to eat and listening to country music. Tommie is survived by his wife of 11 years, JoAnn Hallman his children, Frances Hallman, Tracy Foster, and Samantha Rodriguez; his sister, Annette Wilson; and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where a viewing will begin at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

