Halpern, Betty Ann, - 67, of Somers Point, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at her home. She was born March 22, 1952, to Sylvia and Louis Halpern. She graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1970 and received her college degree from Rowan University (formerly Glassboro) in History. It did not take her long to recognize that nursing and tending to the needs of others was her true passion, and so she returned to school to get her RN. A longtime recovery room nurse at Shore Medical Center, she retired in 2012 after more than 35 years and serving thousands of grateful patients. She was as dedicated to her job as she was loved for the care she put into it. Betty was a lifetime Philadelphia Eagles fan and she will be remembered affectionately for wearing her bright green wigs (and pink during October) in the end zone on game day with her dear friend Joanne, making her Eagles pride instantly visible on televisions across the nation. Her greatest joy was celebrating their 2018 Super Bowl win let's all hope for another this season! She was an avid golfer, enjoying many of her days of retirement on the links, or watching her favorite golfer, Tiger Woods. She was also a voracious reader and lover of technology, having just purchased her first Tesla with great pride. Betty will most certainly be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and sensitivity. She volunteered for just about every cause that needed her help. Betty was predeceased by her parents and her beloved twin brother, Barry. She is survived by her cousins and many who loved her dearly. For Betty, if you were a friend, you were family. Betty had a very large family. Friends and family are asked to remember Betty every time the Eagles score, Tiger putts, and a kindness is done. A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 21 at 3 pm at Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. To honor Betty, please wear your favorite Eagles shirt or jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Community FoodBank, 6735 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 or Manna at the Shore, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, NJ 08225, or any organization in need. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
