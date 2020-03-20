Hamer, Marjorie Mae, - 93, of Linwood, NJ passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020. Marjorie was born in Huntingdon, PA to Philip and Margaret Anderson. After high school, Marjorie worked as a secretary in New York City during which time she met her future husband Paul on a blind date. They were married in the summer of 1951 and spent 67 wonderful years together. Marjorie worked in various secretarial positions including NJ Fish and Game, US Fish and Wildlife Service and Richard Stockton State College. Marjorie was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed her weekly Bridge games at Brandall Estates. In addition, she was a talented seamstress and enjoyed quilting, reading, traveling, camping, and shopping. Marjorie enjoyed spending time with her family which included her husband, Paul who passed away in 2018. In addition, Marjorie is survived by her sons, Fred (Kathy) of Burbank, CA, Douglas (Jeanette) of Dennisville, Gregory (Cheryl) of Hendersonville, NC and Peter (Cindy) of Mullica Twp; her grandchildren Steven (Nicole), Jennifer, Matthew (Chelsea) and Jeffrey; her great-granddaughters, Morgan Mae and Averie Ann; and her favorite granddog, Kirby. Services and burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway, 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Hamer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

