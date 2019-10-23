Hamilton, Antoine Emanuel "Wali" "Qua", - 57, of Atlantic City, departed this life on October 21, 2019, at ARMC in Atlantic City. Antoine was born in Somers Point, NJ to the late James & Gyrene Williams, Jr. He is survived by one son, twelve sisters and brothers and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Janazah services are scheduled for 11:00AM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Kentucky Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. Burial :Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, Mayslanding, NJ. Professional services by: Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994

Tags

Load entries