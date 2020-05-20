HAMILTON, JAMES, - aka "Tree Man", 56, of Concordia, Kansas, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday ~ May 9th, 2020 at Salina Regional Hospital. James was born in Vineland, New Jersey, to James, Sr. and Gyrene Williams, raised in Atlantic City, New Jersey and later relocated to Dallas, Texas. "Tree", as he was affectionately known, trained as a Chef and loved cooking for people. He was a good man, a hard worker, and would not hesitate to help anyone in need! He also loved music and to sing. He especially loved his FAMILY. He is predeceased by: his Wife, Stella King Hamilton; his Daughter, Donita Watkins Hamilton; his Parents, James Sr. and Gyrene Williams; his Sisters, Rose, Tajah, and Rosalyn; his Brothers, Antione, Lester, and James, Jr. He is survived by: his Son, Rasheen Byrd; his Daughter, Shikeia Green; his Fiancé, Tonya Fraser; his Sisters, Joann Spratley (Joseph), Denise, Toni, Tina Hamilton-Banks (David), Sharon Williams, Debbie Powers, Lilian Hawkins, Nan Peterson, Chris Moore Lee, Voetta Moore, Stephanie Moore, Jamila Moore; his Brothers, Howard Hamilton, Delmar Hamilton (Mia), Johnny Williams, Gregory Williams, James Clements, (Angelene), and Anthony Clements; his Aunts, Delores Blocker, Odessa Tennant Roberts (Gene); a special Aunt, Helen Tennant; his Uncles, Bernard Tennant (Margie), Raymond Tennant, and George Williams; his ten GrandChildren and a host of Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins. Our "Tree" will be honorably and lovingly laid to rest on Friday, May 22nd, 2020 @ 11:00 A.M. Arrangements in Kansas entrusted to Ryan Mortuary, Salina, and Arrangements in New Jersey entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC of Atlantic City, New Jersey. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
