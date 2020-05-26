Hamilton, Jane Louise (nee Felter), - of Linwood, New Jersey, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Sunday May 24, 2020 at the age of 101. Jane was born in Marion, Ohio to Flora Virginia Cunard and Peter Felter. She moved to Everett, PA at an early age and always spoke fondly of the time she spent there as a child. Following in the footsteps of her mother, Jane pursued a career in nursing at Reading Hospital. Upon completing her training in 1940, she moved to Washington, DC where she took her first nursing job at George Washington Hospital. In 1947 she came to Atlantic City with plans to work at the local hospital for the summer, but while on the beach in Atlantic City she met Richard Jackson, whom she married in 1948. They settled in Linwood, New Jersey and had two children together. Jane was a loving and hard-working mother of two, who worked multiple jobs at times to support her family. She continued working as a nurse until she retired in 1974 when she married her second husband, Joseph Hamilton in Margate, New Jersey. They spent a happy 24 years together until his passing in 1998. Though retired, Jane maintained an active nursing license until she was 90 years old, just in case she was needed, and she was a lifelong member of the Reading Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association. Jane was always proud of her career and kept in close contact with former nursing classmates and colleagues, whose friendships she treasured. She attended Reading Hospital class reunions whenever possible and was one of the oldest surviving members of her class. Anyone who met Jane would note her warm smile and her kind and selfless nature. Jane always put the needs of others before her own. She would do anything for her family and no task was too great when there was someone in need of help. She was a loving and devoted mother to her two children, grandmother to 6 grandchildren, and a great-grandmother to 10 great-grandchildren. Her family brought her the most joy in the world and she enjoyed every moment she spent with them up until her final days. She will forever be lovingly remembered by her children, Richard Jackson (Josephine) of Naples, Florida and Barbara Jackson of Atlantic City, her grandchildren Jeff Fenton (Mel), Rich Jackson (Becca), David Jackson (Tessa), Andrea Jackson (Julia), and Linda Okazaki (Tyler), and her 10 great-grandchildren, along with many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and longtime friends. Jane is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Hamilton and grand-daughter Sandy Myers. In light of COVID 19 gathering restrictions, the funeral service will be private. Condolences for the family may be offered online at www.jeffriesandkeates.com Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.
