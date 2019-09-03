Hamilton, Karen D. (nee Reichert), - 74, of Estell Manor, passed away Sunday, the 25th of August, at AtlantiCare Hospital. Born in Newark, NJ, Karen grew up in Scotch Plains, NJ, graduated from Mainland High School in Linwood, and spent her married life in Northfield and Estell Manor. She worked for Bell Telephone for several years, then moved on to the medical field, spending most of her working career with Atlantic Shore Orthopedics. Her whole life revolved around family and her life-long passion for horses. She was a member of Central Methodist Church in Linwood. Karen is pre-deceased by her father, Franklin Reichert, her mother, Mildred Reichert, and her beloved husband, William. She is survived by her son William (Holly), her daughter, Sheri Champion (Paul), grandchildren, Andrew, William, Caitlin, Emily, Hunter, Pauli, Chase and Sabrina, great-granddaughter Rylee and sister Lolaine Brianas . She is also fondly remembered and loved by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Karen's life on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ, where a service will be held at 12pm. Burial immediately following at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hearts Inc. Riding Center, 214 Asbury Road, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234 Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com.
