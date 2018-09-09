Hamilton, Maryann (Canesi), - 60, died at peace and in comfort at her home in Campton, NH on Monday September 3rd. Born on February 2nd 1958 in Somers Point NJ, upon completion of her education, Maryann moved to the Laconia area of NH and started her family. Maryann loved to spend summers at her beloved Jersey shore with her large family enjoying the sights and sounds of the ocean and the boardwalk. While at home Maryann would most often be found in the kitchen where she loved to cook and bake for others. Maryann had a smile and warmth that lit up any room and that will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her greatest blessings and joys were being a wife, mother and in recent years a grandmother. No matter how ill she got, her world would light up when she was surrounded by her grandchildren. Maryann will be sadly missed by her husband Kevin Hamilton of Campton, NH. Her son Vaughn Reinholz and wife Jessica, Son Ian Reinholz and wife Tawnia,and daughter Chelsea Borda and husband Andrew, Step-son Daniel Hamilton and wife Kimberly and Step-son David Hamilton. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren; Tarryn, Jayden, Audriana, Luciana, McKenzie and Harlow. She is also survived by her parents Sonny and Connie Canesi of Northfield, NJ, sister Diane Parr and husband Tom of Northfield, NJ, sister Kathy Link and husband Steven of Linwood, NJ, sister Joanne Ryker and husband Ken of the Villages, FL., and brothers Sonny and Anthony Canesi. Maryann or "Auntie Mac" as she was called also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews whom she loved all dearly. Her Funeral Service was held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, Plymouth NH on Friday September 7. The Rev. Craig Cheney, Pastor of the St Brendan Roman Catholic Church in Colebrook NH officiated. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the wonderful and compassionate folks at Pemi-Baker Home Health and Hospice. 101 Boulder Point Drive, Plymouth NH 03264
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.