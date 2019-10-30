HAMILTON, ROBERT J., - 70, of Somers Point, departed this earthly life on Thursday ~ October 10th, 2019 in Atlantic City, NJ. He was born in Somers Point, New Jersey on August 24th, 1949. Robert was a Carpet Installer, as well as a United States Veteran who faithfully served his country. Services were Private. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.

