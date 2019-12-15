Hammell, Benjamin E., - 51, of Absecon, passed away December 11, 2019. Born in Somers Point, he grew up in Galloway and has lived in Absecon for the past 30 years. Ben was a carpenter, working out of Local #632 in Atlantic City for many years. In his free time he loved riding his motorcycle. He was also a big Pittsburgh Stealers fan. Ben will be remembered as a gentle, soft, big hearted, all around likeable and unique person. He also loved his canine buddies. Ben is predeceased by his father, George E. Hammell, Sr. and his brother, George E. Hammell, Jr. He's survived by his mother, Merilyn J. (Auffinger) Hammell; his brother, Steven Hammell; his nieces, Candace, Brielle and Brooke; and his dog Trace. Visitation will be 10:30AM to 11:30AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A service will follow at 11:30AM. Burial will take place at Germania Cemetery, Galloway Twp. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

Tags

Load entries