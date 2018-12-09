Hammer , Floyd I., - passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 1, 2018. Born in Mellette, SD, Floyd was 97 years old. He was a resident of Edgewater Park, NJ and formerly of Tuckerton, Delran, Philadelphia and Elkton, SD. Beloved husband of 74 years to Florence A. (née Farren) Hammer. Loving father of John A. (Sue Ann) Hammer and David M. (Donna M.) Hammer. Grandfather of Michele (Thomas), Michael (Rose), Lynne (Richard), Deborah (Thomas), and Kimberly (Joseph). Great grandfather of Reina, Katelyn, Dakota, Richard, Brooke, Cara, Carl, Erin and Paige. Floyd was the last surviving brother of Harold, Frank, Adele, Burt, Edgar, Lillian, Isabelle and Barbara. Floyd proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII, he was also a disabled veteran. After WWII, Floyd became an electrician, operating Floyd Electrical on Gillespie St. in Philadelphia for many years. Floyd and Florence enjoyed touring with their travel trailer, visiting family and friends across the USA, reading and volunteering. A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, December 15th, from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church 2618 New Albany Road Cinnaminson, NJ. The Memorial Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Military Honors to follow. Inurnment at NJ Veterans Cemetery at a later time. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans DAV.org To share your memories of Floyd, please visit www.givnish.com
