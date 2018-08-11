Hamrick, Evelyn (nee Trengove), - 93, of Ulster, Pennsylvania formerly of Mystic Island, Little Egg Harbor and Delanco, New Jersey and the time of her death she lived in North Rome, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. Born in Riverside, NJ, she was predeceased by her husband Teddy Joe Hamrick. She is survived by her children, Teddy Wayne Hamrick of Southampton, NJ, Diane Ackerman (Paul) of North Rome, PA, Debra Wilkinson (Becky) of Newark, DE, Joyce Simpkins (Mark) of Havre de Grace, MD and Janice Parent of Cinnaminson, NJ. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. She was a longtime member and past president of the Great Bay Women's Club and she worked at Laurel Old and New Shop and was a member of the Laurel Auxiliary. She was a member of Sand and Pines Garden Club and a past member of the First United Methodist Church of Tuckerton. She loved camping, crocheting, crafts, playing Pokeno with her friends, jigsaw puzzles and reading. Viewing hours will be on Monday, August 13, 2018, from 10am until 12noon at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Burial will immediately follow at 2pm at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson, NJ. For directions or condolences please go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com.
Latest
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.