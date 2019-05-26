Hand, Barbara "Bobbi", - of Mount Laurel, New Jersey passed away on May 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer for eight years. She was 74 years old. Bobbi was born in Atlantic City, N.J. to Earl and Theresa Hand (Arena). She was the New Year's baby in 1945. She attended Atlantic City High School graduating 1962. She lived in Atlantic City until moving to Mount Laurel area; but keeping close to the "shore" for visits with family and friends throughout her life. She worked as a legal secretary for Hoffman DiMuzio Law firm for 25 years and retired in 2009. Bobbi loved to read, watch her favorite TV shows and take care of her kittens. She loved to travel (not by plane, but by train) esp. to Disney with Carol. She had a kind heart and an infectious laugh; she loved her family and friends and was an avid animal lover. She is survived by her partner of 16 years, Carol Casillo, her goddaughter, Cynthia Rowand. First cousins, Patricia Stites, James Brown, Carol Kirchner (Brian) and Jim Mogan and many second and third cousins whom she loved. A visitation will take place on May 29th from 9:15 am to 10:15 am at St. Issac Jogues, 349 Evesboro-Medford Road, Marlton, NJ 08053, followed by mass at 10:30 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation in memory of Barbara Hand. PO Box 414238, Boston Ma 02241-4238.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.